Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: In the recent episode, we have seen that the boys were thrown out of the house because they were not able to impress Shehnaz Gill. Now another twist came into the show where the boys have been given a task to impress Shehnaz once again. During the task, wild card entry Tehran and two existing contestants, Balraj Syal and Mayur Verma tried hard to impress her.

In the task, Shehnaz was asked to remain quiet and keep her eyes closed so that contestants could convince her. Mayur Verma, Balraj Syal and others put makeup on their face and they pranked on each other and tried many things to convince Shehnaz Gill. In the latest promo shared by Colours TV, it can be clearly seen how desperate these boys are to impress Shehnaz Gill.

Although there is no confirmation on the return of the thrown out contestants. A number of times Shehnaz Gill said that how serious she is about Rohanpreet and how close she is to him. Now the sudden escape of him from the show is a big shocker for Shehnaz herself. Now it is interesting to see that why the contestants are still trying to impress Shehnaz when they know that Shahnaz has no feeling for them.earlier we have also seen that there are some bonding growing up in between Ankita Srivastava and Balraj Syal. For more such insiders and interesting news of the entertainment world along with national and world stay tuned to newsX.

