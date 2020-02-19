Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Model and Actor Heena Panchal has recently questioned Jasleen Matharu for her relationship with Anup Jalota. Watch the latest promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: After Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are all set to entertain their fans with yet another show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which is a matchmaking show where contestants will be impressing Shahnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra to become their groom and bride. The show has just started and the contestants have started pulling each other’s leg.

In the recent promo released by the channel, Heena Panchal, who is a known South celebrity, is seen questing Jasleen Matharu for her alleged relationship with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota. Post to which, Jasleen is seen giving an explanation that Anoop is her Guru. Overall, it will be interesting to see how all these contestants will gel with other when they will be locked inside the house for 13 weeks.

Moreover, it will also be interesting to see whether Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are successful in their hunt for finding their grooms and brides. Watch the latest Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo here:

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview

Talking about contestants in the show, Singer Rohanpreet Singh, Youtuber Vipin Sahu, comedian Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi are selected by Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have chosen Model and actor Sanjana Galrani, Heena Panchal and Jasleen Matharu

