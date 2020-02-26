Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: After Bigg Boss 13, if there is any other show which is making a buzz it is Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In just a few days, the show has already started making headlines for the contestants and their controversies and misses no chance of entertaining the audience. In the upcoming episode, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen giving punishments to the contestants and will also warn them to gear up.

While, Shehnaaz Gill will be demanding entertainment, on the other hand, Paras Chhabra will give Jasleen Matharu, the task of clearing out the misunderstandings of other contestants. In the preview released by the channel, Jasleen Matharu will be seen calling Ankita Srivastava drama queen and also says that she is among the fakest personalities inside the house.

Not just this, Jasleen Matharu also calls Sanjana Galrani irritating and says that she behaves like everything is scripted. Further, she is also seen taking a class of Balraj Syal and comments on his lame jokes.

Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo here–

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen lashing out at Mayank Agnihotri for calling the tasks of the show below the level. Further, she is also seen saying that Mayank Agnihotri doesn’t deserve this show and should be eliminated.

