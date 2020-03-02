Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: The game inside the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house is all set to get even more intense. In the upcoming episode, Jasleen Matharu, Sanjjanna Galrani and Heena Panchal will be seen fighting over Paras Chhabra.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: The makers of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s matrimonial reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has decided to make the game a little difficult for the contestants. Unlike the initial days, the prospective brides and grooms would now have to earn the time they spend with the duo. This revelation, which was made on Friday by Gautam Gulati, has already created a storm inside the house.

In a promo shared by Colors on its Instagram page, Jasleen Matharu, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanna Galrani and Navdeesh Kaur can be seen engaged in a catfight. The war of words leads to them putting several allegations on each other. Sanjjanna Galrani also ends up shouting on Heena Panchal for saying that Paras likes girls who are loyal, not who interact with each and everyone.

To this, Jasleen Matharu responds that why is Sanjjanna objecting to Heena’s statement when she has done the same in the past by objecting to her and Mayur’s friendship. Who among the girls will manage to win some of Paras Chhabra’s time and leverage forward in the game?!

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will witness Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill pick one contestant each as their prospective partner. The contestants who are running to win Paras Chhabra’s heart include Ankita Shrivastav, Navdeesh Kaur, Jasleen Matharu, Heena Panchal and Sanjjanna Galrani. On the other hand, the contestants who are a bid to win Shehnaaz Gill’s heart include Indeep Bakshi, Mayank Agnihotri, Mayur Verma, Balraj Syal and Rohandeep Singh.

