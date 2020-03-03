Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Episode after Episode, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is getting even more entertaining. Whether it is the game of the contestants, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill strategy or funny aspect added by Shehbaz in the show, Mujhse Shaadi Kaoge has now become the most entertaining Swamyars till now. In the recently released promo, Television actor Jay Bhanushaali will be seen joining Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill with his wife Mahhi Vij.

The duo will be seen giving suggestions and advices to both Shehnaaz and Paras and will also be seen listening to their opinions and dreams about their partners. When asked about personal opinions about particular contestants, Paras Chhabra is seen comparing Sanjjana Galrani with his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and says that both of them showoff about their care and affection but have a different state of mind.

Further, Jay Bhanushaali will also be seen asking Shehnaaz Gill about her feelings for Mayank Agnihotri, to which Shehnaaz comments and says he is the mastermind and he has not been in the show for her.

Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo–

Not just this, Jay and Mahhi also discuss about Shehbaaz, who is currently enjoying himself flirting with every woman inside the house. From Navdeesh Kaur, Ankita Shrivastava to Heena Panchal, Shehbaaz is currently having a fun time.

