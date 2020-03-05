Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: When it comes to entertainment bar, no other show can beat the drama in Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. From fights, arguments, strategies to love triangles, dates and sharing beds, this match-making show has no doubt become the most-watched shows on Television screens.

Talking about the recently released promo, after Heena Panchal’s physical fight with Navdeesh Kaur, now its Jasleen Matharu’s turn to garner limelight. In the promo, Mayur Verma reveals that he has never cried in the past 27 years and says that he is not flirting. Later, he is seen announcing that he has ended his friendship with Jasleen Matharu.

Later, the latter is seen breaking out in tears and is seen getting angry on Mayur for his comments. Talking about the last promo, Nandeesh Kaur is seen getting physical with Heena Panchal over a personal comment with Shehbaz. In response to this, Heena Panchal is also seen defending herself.

Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo–

It seems that all the contestants are in a defensive mode and will leave no stone unturned to get close to Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill.

