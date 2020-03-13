Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: In tonight's episode, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen at two loggerheads over Aanchal Khurana. Shehnaaz Gill expresses her anger after Aanchal Khurana questions Ankita Shrivastava's character for getting close with Balraj Syal.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: The entry of wild cards in Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has created a storm inside the house, especially Aanchal Khurana. Since it is the weekend, the host of the show Gautam Gulati will enter the show to address some of the major happenings inside the house and announce eviction. Considering Ankita Shrivastava’s closeness with Balraj Syal garnered limelight and led to a huge fight inside the house, it will become an inevitable topic.

In tonight’s episode, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen slamming Aanchal Khurana for questioning Ankita Shrivastava’s character. When Paras Chhabra tries to interupt her, Shehnaaz responds that she will break her face if she questions someone’s character. The duo then get into a heated argument. Moreover, when Paras threatens to quit the show, Shehnaaz tells him to get lost.

Housemates like Sanjanna Galrani and Aanchal Khurana have been questioning Ankita Shrivastava’s character for sitting on Balraj Syal’s lap and getting friendly with him. While Ankita has maintained that they are just good friends, the accusations put on the former has not gone down well with Shehnaaz Gill.

Also Read: Naagin 4 promo: Rashami Desai aka Shalaka’s entry to create trouble in Dev, Brinda’s love life

Before Gautam Gulati’s entry, we will also see a segment in which Paras Chhabra and Ankita Shrivastava will be seen out on a date. However, this soon results into a heated argument after Ankita tells Paras that he cannot judge her like this. To which, Paras says that he has judged her and discovered that they are not compatible with each other. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill goes on a date with Indeep Bakshi, who makes her emotional with his heartfelt words.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 13 March 2020 preview: Anurag doesn’t want Komolika to know about Prerna’s return

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya March 13, 2020 preview: Mahesh threatens to expose Sherlyn in front of Luthra family

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App