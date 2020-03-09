Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: This will not be wrong to say that Shehnaaz Gill is amongst the most entertaining contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss. From her dancing, singing to her innocence and her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s journey of Bigg Boss is no doubt incomplete without Sidharth Shukla. Currently, the hottie is busy with her Swaymvar– Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and is trying to find a good life partner in her suitors.

In a recently released promo, Shehnaaz Gill is seen confessing her love for Sidharth Shukla and says that yes she loves him and this can be a reason of why she is not able to connect with any other contestant in the house with Jay Bhanushali. Later, Jay is seen cross-questioning her that because of her the show started and now she is confessing her feelings for Sidharth Shukla.

In another promo, Paras Chhabra is seen getting into a war of words with Heena Panchal as he is seen asking personal questions with her about her best friend and her boyfriends.

Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo:

Though, Shehnaaz Gill has many times said that she loves Sidharth Shukla but this is for the first time when Shehnaaz Gill has expressed her love so seriously in front of the cameras. Now, it will be interesting to see how Bigg Boss 13 winner reacts to the same situation.

