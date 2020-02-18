Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Shehnaaz Gill gets surprised to see Sidharth Shukla on her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and gets emotional. Watch Mujse Shaadi Karoge promo here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Though Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end it seems that the brimming romance between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, called as SidNaaz was missed by the audience as it served as the major highlight of the show. Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were given their shows titled as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors.

Though Shehnaaz Gill will be finding herself a groom, her fans were still missing Sidharth Shukla so the makers decided to call her Bigg Boss friends on the show to help her find the groom. In the upcoming promo released, one can see that Maniesh Paul blindfolds Shehnaaz Gill and gives her a task of feeling the hands of various guys on the show.

After touching one hand, Shehnaaz Gill feels it like Sidharth Shukla’s hand and after her blindfold is taken off, she jumps out of joy to see Sidharth Shukla and starts hugging and kissing him. Moreover, in the promo, one can also see Maniesh Paul welcoming Rashami Desai who would also help Shehnaaz Gill in finding her groom.

This will not be wrong to say that the audience will also be happy to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s reunion on Mujse Shaadi Karoge and it will be really exciting to see that whether Sidharth Shukla has just appeared as a guest or for few more episodes.

