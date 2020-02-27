Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: In the upcoming episode, there will be yet another argument brewing between Shehnaaz Gill and her suitor Mayank Agnihotri. In the fight, Mayank tells her that he did not like her. To which, Shehnaaz tells him to get lost.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s contestant Mayank Agnihotri might have entered the show to impress Shehnaaz Gill but he has ended up emerged as an irritant for the latter more than anything else. After their recent spat that saw Mayank refusing to do a task given by Shehnaaz, the duo can be seen locking horns once again in the latest promo shared by the makers.

In the promo, Shehnaaz tells Mayank that he has not come here to create controversy after he ends up calling her biased. To which, Mayank responds that he is not creating controversy. This is his attitude and character. When Shehnaaz remarks that he is not doing what he has come on the show for, Mayank says that he doesn’t like her. Post which, Shehnaaz tells him to get lost and says stay within your limits till the time you are here.

Earlier, when Shehnaaz had given a task to Mayank to act all crazy after he had failed to impress her, the latter responded that he will not do that task as it is below his level. This irritates Shehnaaz who says that everyone is equal in the show so he shouldn’t talk about level. Moreover, he doesn’t deserve to be in this show.

#MayankAgnihotri aur #ShehnaazGill ke beech hui ek intense argument 😱

Kya Mayank ka attitude banega unke aur Shehnaaz ke beech ki deewar, dekhiye aaj raat #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein, 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/3NrvRklg1M — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 27, 2020

Will Mayank Agnihotri emerge as the first contestant to get evicted from the show? To find out, stay tuned to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors Tv at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday. In the show, the contestants that are in the running to impress Shehnaaz Gill are Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Balraj Syal and Mayur Verma.

