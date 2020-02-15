Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are all set to for their Swayamvar which will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Watch the promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: The much-awaited and popular show of the year Bigg Boss 13 is all set to get concluded today with its grand finale scheduled to be held tonight. Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, and Paras Chhabra are among the finalists and this won’t be wrong to say that all these contestants will definitely be missed by the viewers but it seems that Colors has something special for the audience.

The channel is all set to launch a new show titled as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. In the show, both of them will be finding perfect partners for themselves. The show is set to take Bigg Boss time slot and will get premiered on February 17 at 10:30 pm on Colors.

Recently, the first promo of the show has also released where both of them are seen dressed like a bride and a groom. Overall, it will be interesting to see how the channel and the makers take the entertainment dose to another level with the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo here–

Reports also reveal that Maniesh Paul will be the host of the show and Shehnaaz and Paras will be seen selecting their partners by giving different tasks to check their compatibility. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, no doubt season 13 was the most entertaining season which will come to an end today.

