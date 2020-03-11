Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: In tonight's episode, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen interacting with wild card contestants Tehreen Bakshi and Shehzaada. In a promo shared by Colors, we can also see her challenging Tehraan Bakshi to win her heart, which the latter accepts.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is all set to witness an interesting twist with the entry of wild card contestants. In yesterday’s show, we saw Aanchal Khurana, Shivani Jha, Shehzaada and Tehraan Bakshi make a smashing entry in the show during Holi celebrations. Taking one step forward in the game, these contestants will get an opportunity to have a solo date with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

In a promo shared by Colors, we can see Shehnaaz Gill interacting with the two boys-Shehzaada and Tehraan Bakshi. While interacting with Shehzaada, Shehnaaz does not seem too excited and says that she will not make him feel comfortable because she isn’t comfortable with him right now. She says he would have to make efforts to know her and spend time with her. The Punjabi actress further reiterates that she has an attitude and would not budge.

On the contrary, Tehraan Bakshi is able to cope up with Shehnaaz’s cold behaviour positively and even makes her laugh. When she challenges Tehraan to win her heart, he readily accepts it. The camaraderie between them is looking adorable.

The contestants that are in the running to win Shehnaaz Gill’s heart include Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, Shehzaada and Tehraan Bakshi. Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra would have to choose his prospective partner amongst Sanjjanna Galrani, Ankita Shrivastava, Navdeesh Kaur, Heena Panchal, Aanchal Khurana and Shivani Jha.

