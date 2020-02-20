Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Rakhi Sawant appreciated Shehnaaz Gill and she also found her sweet and cute but the most controversial drama queen of television said that Shehnaz's sawyamvar is being copied from hers.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Rakhi Sawant who always made headlines with her controversial statements and her unique style to grab the attention of the viewers has once again came into headlines. She broke her silence on Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhanra’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Everyone can remember the first-ever swayamvar show that has been done to Rakhi Sawant and grabbed the attention of the audience on the higher node. The concept was new at that time and the audience loved the way makers presented and Rakhi managed it.

After that, it has also been projected to Rahul Mahajan and the show was a big hit. This time it belongs to Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. rakhi Sawant commented on their swayamvar and said that there is no doubt that Shehnaaz Gill is very sweet and cute. She compliments her adorable personality.

She shared a video with all these compliments where she later mentioned that the show was copied from her. Basically the actress tried to grab the attention on her first-ever swaymvar. Definitely, it can never be forgotten and it has been the most amazing experience for the audience as well. Talking about Shehnaaz Gill’s show, the contestants will enter the house today and they got amazed after looking at the beautiful colourful house.

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will get different beds as they will be the kind and the queen of the house. They do not need to perform any work and the contestants would be given some interesting tasks to impress Paras and Shehnaaz.

