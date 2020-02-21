Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The fight has already begun among the contestant to won Shehnaaz and Paras' heart. But it seems that the girls of the house are more daring. The verbal spat among the female contestants is going hard.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra gave importance to all the ladies and but it seems that they are not ready to compromise even for a minute. The ladies have started a high voltage drama inside the house, it seems that they are all prepared to bring a big fight inside the house. Sanjjana can be seen as creating scenes with everyone. She just puts fire to every person and started making an issue of it.

Earlier Sanjjana targetted Navdeesh, this time Ankita is on her point. Ankita has also shown her colours just after entering the house. She asked Paras about her ex-girlfriend Ankita Puri and asked him why he did not convince her or make her understand his feelings. Ankita entered with a very simple personality as if she is not at all cunning. She was all surrounded by boys inside the house and become the talk of the town.

Kaun banegi saali aur kaun gharwaali?🤪#ParasChhabra ke liye subha subha ho gayi hai contestants ke beech behas shuru😬

Watch it tonight on #MujhseShaadiKaroge at 10:30 PM only on #colors. #ParasKiShaadi

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/cTYLqC78H8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 21, 2020

Now she gets into a spat with Sanjjana, Paras aksed Ankita to get her a cup of tea. Sanjjana said that she is going to give her. Ankita said she wanted to make him a tea and if she wants to serve she can but she have to make Paras clear that Ankita had made the tea. Just after that, they both started putting allegations on each other. The girls then targetted Ankita, they said that she tried to be an innocent chick but it is not like that she is smart enough to understand the game and she is a gamer too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App