Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Last night all the contestants of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have taken an exit from the show after shooting for the last schedule and shared some pictures. Take a look—

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After entertaining the audience with a double dose of drama, comedy, love triangles and conflicts, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has finally come to an end due to Coronavirus outbreak. Last night, all the contestants along with Paras and Shehnaaz have taken an exit from the house and the shoot of the program has stopped till March 31.

After shooting for the last day, all the contestants took to their social media handles to inform their fans about the wrap by sharing their crazy and adorable pictures. While Sanjjana Galrani and Navdeesh posted pictures on Instagram, Vikas Gupta also appreciated the 1-month long journey and shared a cute selfie with the contestants.

Not just Sanjjana Galrani, who found her strong connection with Paras Chhabra also revealed that how she will miss Paras Chhabra and the other contestants of the house. To those who don’t know, the shoot in Mumbai has shut after the Indian Motion Picture Producer Association’s announcement to stop all the shooting schedules till March 31.

Take a look at the pictures of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants—

Not just IMPPA but the main Producer’s body IFTPC has also given clear instructions after Maharastra government guidelines that all the shoots should be paused till March 31. This will not be wrong to say that this pause has not been good news as the audience wanted to see Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill get married. Overall, it will be interesting to see whether the makers will continue the shoot after March 31 or it will end here.

