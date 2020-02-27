Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Bigg Boss 13, Indian viewers are glued to Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra's Swayamvar and no doubt it has also all the entertaining factor which cannot be ignored, watch the latest video

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Color’s another reality drama show, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra swayamvar has caught the limelight for its catfights. In the show, all is not well between Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu, as they once again got into a verbal spat with each other.

The reason behind their heated arguments is Mayur Verma, as Sajjanaa passed below the belt comment for Jasleen, which made her angry, the report said, in the task, Galrani suggested Verma, to hook up with Matharu.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Indian viewers will get to watch high octane drama, as Shehnaaz and Paras will throw a task upon the contestants where they have to go through punishments given by them.

Needless to say, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show is gaining the same kind of publicity just like Bigg Boss 13 and no doubt its concept is also creating hype among the viewers. Reports said, that since its beginning episode, Shehnaaz’s father was not happy for her participation, as it can severy damaged her popularity likewise Rakhi Sawat. While Paras’ ex-flame Akansha Puri might enter into the house as a wild card entry, till now Chhabra has no clue related to that, and currently, he is developing a bond with Ankita Shrivastava.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla aka Sidnaaz reunite, treat fans with latest photos

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Video:

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 25 February 2020, Episode 7 written updates: Contestants buy gifts for Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Video:

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 26, 2020: Kartik, Naira to find proof against Luv-Kush

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App