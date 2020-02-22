Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: : Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen Matharu was recently seen getting insecure from Ankita Shrivastav and taunted Paras Chhabra from choosing Ankita over them. Read the details here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Though it has just been a few days since the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has started which is all about Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra finding their partners, all the contestants are already up with their game and are missing no chance of impressing Shehnaaz or Paras. From tempting Paras Chhabra with hot moves to taking Shehnaaz Gill on a laughter ride, all the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to hit the bullseye.

In the last episode, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were seen going on a special date with their favorite contestants to spend some quality. While Shehnaaz Gill chose Bakraj, Paras Chhabra expressed his desire of going with Ankita Shrivastav. Though both of them enjoyed alot, it seems that this date didn’t go well with the rest of the contestants.

Soon after the date, Jasleen Matharu and Sanjjanaa Galrani were seen taunting Paras Chhabra for choosing Ankita Shrivastav and not them. They added saying that Ankita puts in zero efforts to woo him and she is not less than any drama queen.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 21 February 2020, Episode 5 written updates: Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill choose Ankita Shrivastav, Balraj Syal for special date

Moreover, the last episode also saw Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra getting into a fight as the latter feels uncomfortable with Balraj-Shehnaaz going on a date with Ankita Shrivastav.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Anup Jalota feels Paras Chhabra is not right guy for Jasleen Matharu, says she deserves him

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen Matharu take a dig at Ankita Shrivastava; watch video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App