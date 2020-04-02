Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Sanjjanna Galrani has slammed Devoleena Bhattacharjee for defaming Shehnaaz Gill and comparing her to to her pet. Take a look at Sanjjanna Galrani's video message:

The controversy surrounding Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidnaaz fans doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. What started with Devoleena expressing that she found no chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in their latest song Bhula Dunga, later resulted in back and forth between her and Sidnaaz fans, a nasty audio clip, a police complaint and now celebrities coming to defend Shehnaaz Gill. The latest celebrity to jump into the controversy is none other than Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Sanjjanna Galrani.

Commenting on the entire controversy, Sanjjanna Galrani recently shared a video on her Instagram account to bash Devoleena Bhattacharjee for garnering cheap publicity by defaming Shehnaaz Gill. In the video, Sanjjannna Galrani said that she considers Shehnaaz Gill a very good friend because she has a clean heart. Even on a big show like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she expressed what was in her heart. Girls who show such honesty are rare in this generation.

Bashing Devoleena Bhattacharjee for comparing Shehnaaz Gill with her pet Angel and calling her an attention seeker, Sanjjanna said that the former is inviting cheap publicity like this. Instead she should star in a show, work hard and try to gain positive publicity. She further said that Devoleena is nobody to say that Sidnaaz shared no chemistry in Bhula Dunga. She is not a director nor won a nobel prize.

Not just Sanjjanna Galrani, Mayur Verma also recently opened up about the entire controversy. In an Instagram story, Mayur remarked that he is shocked to see Devoleena’s comments against Shehnaaz Gill and asked her to apologise.

