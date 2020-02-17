Mujhse Shaadi Karoge serial contestants list, Shehnaaz Gill Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show timing, Paras Chhabra Mujhse Shaadi Karoge colors show host name: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will start from February 17 and will be broadcast Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. Below is the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge serial contestants list and other details

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge serial contestants list, Shehnaaz Gill Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show timing, Paras Chhabra Mujhse Shaadi Karoge colors show host name: After the great success of controversial TV reality show, Bigg Boss season 13, Colors is all set to bring another entertainment express. In the same time slot, Colors will bring Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (MSK), a TV reality show in which participants will choose a bride/ groom for him/her. Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, who were in the top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss season 13, will continue entertaining the audience.

According to the show format, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be locked in a house with 12 contestants (6 boys and 6 girls), who will try to impress Paras and Shehnaaz. Reports said the contestants will lock horns and perform several tasks in the show to prove that they are the perfect match for the stars.

Colors’ new reality matchmaking show, Mujse Shadi Karoge will start from February 17 onwards for around 13 weeks and it will be broadcast 5 days a week. As per the promo, Mujse Shadi Karoge will be broadcast at 10:30 PM Monday to Friday on Colors TV and the Voot App.

Reports said in the 13 weeks long show, 1 contestant will be eliminated every week basis on his/her performance in the tasks and audience voting.

Paras and Shehnaaz were outstanding throughout the Bigg Boss 13 and now makers and audiences are expecting the same masala and entertainment dose from them.

Check the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge serial contestants list below:

Participants list for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge– For Shehnaaz Gill

Rohanpreet Singh (Singer) Vipin Sahu Youtuber (Youtuber)

Participants list for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge– For Paras Chhabra

Sanjana Galrani (Model and actor) Heena Panchal (Model)

