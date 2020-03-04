Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The show is fetching immense TRP through Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaaz Gill bond. Time and again they entertained the viewers, however, the duo gets into a verbal spat where Shehnaaz started crying and said, he is here because of her.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: No need to add more tadka in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show, as this brother-sister Jodi is enough to fetch TRP. In the latest promo, Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaaz Gill can be seen getting into heated arguments, where Shehnaaz clearly warned his brother, to not to cross the limits as he is here because of her.

However, she even cried and said, it’s insulting for her as he has no right to abuse her, they are here for sawayamavar, and if he won’t stop she will chuck him out from the show. Meanwhile, the show is heading towards its twist, where Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend, Akansha Puri might enter into the house, on the other hand, to host the show Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati might made a grand entry into the show.

Just after his entry he was seen lashing out at Shehnaaz, for not giving enough time to the suitors, he even brought no eviction twist in the first week of the show. The show on-air at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, repeat telecast at 2:30 pm. Talking about the show, Chhabra and Gill will find their better half on national television, and for that, they are locked in an isolated home with suitors.

Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo:

