Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Bigg Boss 13, Indian viewers got another dose of entertainment in the form of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s Swayamvar. The duo will perform Swayamvar on national television, now that’s interesting, but something more entertaining is there in the show, yes the suitors, as each one is trying hard to be in the good books of Chhabra and Gill. Meanwhile, Balraj Syal is gaining limelight in the show as her jocular nature makes Sana happy, even on their first date, she hinted him that if he will go like this in the show, then soon she will develop a bond with him just like BB 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla.
Reports said, that Shehnaaz in her recent met with Balraj said that she knows that he has a lady love outside this house, even the world knows about it! However nothing much came from Balraj’s side and it is still not confirmed that is he has a relationship outside this house, if yes, then what’s the reason to be here.
Talking about the show, BB home is still not demolished, as it now has had been used for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where contestants with Gill and Chhabra will stay in the home and will try to build a connection with them.
