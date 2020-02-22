Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: SidNaaz was loved by all, as Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's sweet and sour relationship was enough to entertain the audience, reports said, Gill recalls the moment with Sidharth and said he rules her heart.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 13 is over but Sidharth Shukla’s fever from Shehnaaz Gill’s head is not, the diva in her recent reality show, where she is searching for her better half, again recalled her moments with Sidharth. Reports said, that when a contestant, Ankita Srivastava was questioned about holding hands with Paras Chhabra, to which Gill said when she was in the BB house, she never looked upon anyone and when Sidharth is in my heart how come she hold someone else hand, thus, she still loves BB 13 Sidharth.

The show is picking up speed, as BB 13 viewers are now glued to this show, it on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday. Currently, the scenario of the house is where female contestants are trying to build a connection with Paras, Ankita seems to be leading from all of them.

While Shehnaaz suitors leaving no chance went on for a speed date and enrolled themselves to Touch Me task. Reports said, that in the upcoming episode, Gill will taunt Balraj on his relationship outside the house, and will say, the whole world knows about his lady love!

