Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The show is picking up its speed, the drama has already begun in the BB house, Naveesh Kaur is gaining negative publicity for copying Shenaaz Gill, other female contestant targets her and calls her copy cat, watch video

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The drama has begun! In the latest promo, Shehnaaz Gill and other contestants can be seen chilling in the living area, amidst of all, female contestants started mocking Navdeesh Kaur for her Punjabi accent, called her copy cat for copying Shehnaaz to gain popularity.

Even Shehnaaz found it irritating, asked her why she is portraying something else when she is not. Currently, Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra are giving chance to each contestant to prove themselves, in the last episode the duo went for a speed date, where female and male contestants are trying hard to impress them.

The show on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday, no doubt it is also entertaining the Indian audience likewise Bigg Boss 13, the BB home set up is now have has been used by the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge makers. The show is based on Swayamvar, where Paras and Shehnaaz will perform it on national television.

Contestants ne kiya ek dusre ko accuse, who do you think is speaking the truth? 🧐

Dekhiye #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein aaj raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.#ParasKiShaadi #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/4Rrub7mFB3 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 20, 2020

Till now Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai entered into the house, to help Shehnaaz to find the perfect better half for her. Meanwhile, seems like Balraj Syal is developing a good bond with Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.

