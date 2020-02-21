Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra gear up for their second-day tasks as they will be blindfolded and will be seen recognizing suitors from their touches.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After finalizing the suitable contestants for their Swamyvar, finally Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra conducted the first-day task by entering the house of Bigg Boss 13 again. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra went on a speedy date with all the suitors and took names of their favorite contestants in the last episode. Shehnaaz Gill found Balraj Syal, the most entertaining contestants, meanwhile Paras Chhabra chose Ankita Shrivastav.

In the upcoming promo, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be recognizing their suitors from their touch. Yes, you guessed it right, both Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be blindfolded and will be given the task of recognizing their suitable matches by their touch. While Jasleen Matharu will be seen seducing Paras, Indeep Bakshi will be seen trying hard to make Shehnaaz Gill recognize his hands.

It seems that all the contestants are trying hard to impress Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill and are missing no chance of making them look like perfect matches. Overall, it will be interesting and entertaining to see how these suitors fight from each other to achieve their targets.

Talking about the speed dating task, it seems that more than Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra enjoyed the task as he was seen getting entertained by Jasleen Matharu’s hot moves as well as Navdeesh Kaur’s desi game.

