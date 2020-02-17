Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's wedding-based show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will start airing on Colors from February 17, 2020 at 10:30 pm. Previously, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput have also done similar shows. Take a look at how they panned out-

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the mania and craze around its contestants is certainly not. To give the viewers double dose of entertainment and just the same madness, Colors has roped in the entertainers of Bigg Boss 13, i.e Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, for a wedding-based show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors.

In the show, Paras and Shehnaaz will find their perfect match from a lot of 6 contestants. Reports also say many Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestants might also make a guest appearance on the show to help the duo make the right choice. However, it is not the first time that we will witness two celebrities finding their perfect match on national television.

The concept of swayamvar on Indian Television goes back to 2009 in Imagine Tv hosted Rakhi Ka Swayamvar. Just as the title suggests, the show witnessed Rakhi Sawant finding her groom on the show. The winner of the show was Elesh Parujanwala from Toronto, Canada. Rakhi Sawant and Elesh Parujanwala got engaged on the grand finale of the show but broke up months after.

Rakhi Ka Swayamwar was followed by Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega in which Rahul Mahajan tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguly. It was Rahul Mahajan’s second marriage. The reality television personality was previously married to Shweta Singh. After Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega, Rahul and Dimpy then also participated in Nach Baliye Season 5. However, this was soon followed by an ugly separation in which Dimpy accused Rahul Mahajan of domestic violence.

This was followed by Ratan Rajput’s swayamvar titled Ratan Ka Rishta. On the grand finale of the show, Ratan Rajput exchanged rings with Abhinav Sharma but separated months later. Interestingly, Pakistani actress Veena Malik also announced her swayamvar on national television but the show could never see the light of the day.

Would Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s wedding-based show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge face the same fate? Only time will tell.

