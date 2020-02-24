Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show is moving towards its first nomination where Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will eliminate some suitors, reports said Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Jasleen Matharu are saved!

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Its time for first nomination! Reports said that Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will eliminate some suitors in the first week, before that they got the last chance to impress them, so for that Indeep grooved on Naah Goriye track, while Rohan dedicated Hauli Hauli song to Shehnaaz. Meanwhile, Jasleen Mathura also shook her leg on Tareefan track with Paras.

The report said Rohanpreet Singh and Indeep Bakshi were saved by Shehnaaz leaving others like Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, and Dr. Mayank Agnihotri in the bottom list. While, Paras saved Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu from elimination and nominated Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav, and Navdeesh Kaur.

Talking about the show, it’s just like Bigg Boss 13 with a twist of swayamvar, where contestants will have to face nomination round every week, and so will win the heart till last week will perform swayamvar. Reportedly, makers are approaching Paras’ ex-flame, Akansha Puri, to enter into the show as wild card contestant, which definitely be going to give a big shock to them. Even Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai might enter into the house for a special task, where the dup can be seen supporting Shehnaaz to choose her perfect better half.

