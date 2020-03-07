Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Reports said, that Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra's swayamwar might go off-air, as the show is unable to fetch the desired TRP. Recently, Gill went Instagram live, where she clearly said, no plans of marriage at least for 5 years.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After fetching enough limelight in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are unable to entertain the Indian viewers with their swayamwar show. Reports said the show is not garnering enough viewership which leads to less TRP. So the makers are deciding whether the show should continue or not.

Reports further read that show supposed to run till 3 months, however, by looking at the TRP charts it might go off-air and neither Chhabra nor Gill will marry, in the end, comedy touch will be given to it. Recently, Gill went live where she clearly said, there are no plans for marriage at least for 5 years.

Talking about the swayamwar, Gill and Chhabra is looking for their better half on national television, where they will be staying in a closed home with their respective suitors. The show on-air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday, while repeat telecast at 2: 30 pm. The show makers tried hard to catch every one gaze but seem like Gill’s magic didn’t work here.

Gill’s suitor- Mayank Agnihotri, Indeep Bakshi, Balraj Syal, Rohanpreet Singh, and Mayur Verma. While Chhabra’s suitor– Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Navdeesh Kaur, Ankita Shrivastava and Sanjjanaa Galrani. Recently, Bigg Boss 8 winner, Gautam Gulati made a grand entry as a host, seems like no element is fetching TRP for them

