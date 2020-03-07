Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: In a recent LIVE chat, Shehnaaz Gill admitted that her love for Sidharth Shukla is one-sided. She further said that she plans to get after 5 years and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is only a show that will air for 3 months.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill’s matrimonial show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has managed to grab eyeballs ever since the show has gone on air. Be it SidNaaz fans’ disapproval, Shehnaaz Gill’s apparent disinterest to controversial statements passed by the contestants, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is struggling to impress viewers like Bigg Boss 13 did. In a bid to interact with her fans and share what’s in her heart, Shehnaaz Gill recently did a LIVE Instagram session in which she answered some burning questions.

Expressing that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is just a show, Shehnaaz Gill said that her fans shouldn’t get too serious as it is just a show and will air only for 3 months. They should support her the same way they did in Bigg Boss 13. Although she is out on the hunt to find herself a prospective match in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she only plans to get married after 5 years.

When quipped about her changed behaviour in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill expressed that she was relatively new when she entered Bigg Boss 13. Post which, she fell in love with Sidharth Shukla. She knows her love for Sidharth is one-sided but what can she do about it?!

Speaking about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the contestants that are putting their best foot forward to win Shehnaaz Gill’s heart include Mayur Verma, Mayank Agnihotri, Balraj Syal, Rohanpreet Singh and Indeep Bakshi. In her journey, she is joined by Paras Chhabra, who is also finding himself a prospective match.

