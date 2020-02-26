Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidnaaz fans, It's time to rejoice as Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have finally reunited on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The duo also treated their fans with adorable photos.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: More than one week into the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, it seems like Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar is incomplete without Sidharth Shukla. Star entertainers of Bigg Boss 13, the chemistry of the duo took social media by a storm and received a lot of appreciation from the fans, who started addressing them as SidNaaz. As Shehnaaz hunts for a groom for herself in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, every other episode manages to find a mention of SidNaaz and their irreplaceable bond.

To surprise the viewers and keep them hooked to the show, Sidharth Shukla has been once again called on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. An excited Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account to share a photo in which the duo can be seen posing for a happy picture. While sharing the photo on her profile, Shehnaaz also mentioned #SidNaaz in the caption with 3 fire emojis. In the photo, Shehnaaz is looking stunning in a blue ethnic attire while Sidharth looks dapper as always in a white T-shirt and denim.

In just a few hours, the photo has managed to garner 6,92, 446 likes and is now taking social media by a storm. Along with Shehnaaz, Sidharth Shukla too shared a photo of their latest meeting on his Instagram profile. In yesterday episode, Shehnaaz Gill slammed the male contestants for trying to impress her by using SidNaaz time and again and advised them to do what they are there for.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which aired on Colors Tv on February 17, will witness Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra finalise a prospective groom/bride for them.

