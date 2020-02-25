Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill, who had a very good bond with Bigg Boss 13 winner a few days back said that she doesn't like SidNaaz drama anymore, shows promo for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge tonight's episode.

Television’s match-making show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has climbed the TRP charts and seems to be a new entertainment dose for the Color’s viewers. Bigg Boss finalists Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill would select their partners after several entertaining and thrilling tasks.

In tonight’s episode, the participants would lock horns to perform the best in collect the money task through which they have to buy gifts for Shehnaaz or Paras, showcased the promo shared by the makers on Twitter. It would be interesting to see that whose gift Shehnaaz and Paras would accept and whose gift they would reject.

But there would many heartbreaking twists as Paras and Shehnaaz would not just reject the participants’ gifts, would also burn it in front of them.

Gifts lene ke liye contestants ne kiye kayi jatan lekin phir bhi na aaye #ParasChhabra aur #ShehnaazGill ko woh gifts pasand😬

Dekhiye inka reaction aaj raat #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein 10:30 baje, sirf #Colors par.#ParasKiShaadi #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/Mpz8RIlsLF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 25, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill would lash out on a contestant tonight for gifting her a teddy with Sidnaaz written on it. After this, she can be heard saying she doesn’t like the SidNaaz drama created by social media anymore.

Notably, the Sidnaaz tag was given by the Bigg Boss 13 fans looking at the bond and chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

One minute and fifty-four seconds clip also show angry and disappointed Paras Chhabra as the girls chose to gift him teddy bears and greeting cards.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has replaced Colors TV’s one of the most popular shows, Bigg Boss and broadcasts Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. It would be a 3-month journey for 10 contestants (5 each for Paras and Shehnaaz) and every week a contestant would get eliminated on the basis of his/her performance.

