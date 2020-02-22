Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill was recently snapped with Sidharth Shukla's sister. Take a look at the picture–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill was among the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Apart from her entertainment factor, Shehnaaz Gill was also known for her bond with Television actor Sidharth Shukla. From pulling each other’s leg, taking stands to spending time with each other, Shehnaaz Gill established a great bond with Sidharth Shukla and their friendship was well appreciated by their fans under the title SidNaaz.

Though Shehnaaz Gill is busy with her upcoming show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she still misses Sidharth Shukla as many times she is seen mentioning his name in her conversations. Moreover, in the last few episodes, Sidharth Shukla with Rashami Desai also came to support her in her journey of finding herself a groom.

Recently, a photo of Shehnaaz Gill posing with Sidharth Shukla’s sister is making rounds on the Internet. Though, both the beauties are looking very beautiful with each other, it has also raised curiosity among the fans about the reason for the two ladies’ meeting.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: After BB journey Rashami Desai spotted partying with Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina

Take a look at the picture:

Talking about her show MUjhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill was seen going on a date with Balraj and it seems that she likes his company. Further, Paras Chhabra chose Ankita Shrivastava for being his date partner.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen Matharu taunt Paras Chhabra for choosing Ankita Shrivastav for his special date

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B8s8-pSAsOE/?utm_source=ig_embed

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B8tHvcMA0Zb/?utm_source=ig_embed

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App