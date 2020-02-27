Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Fans all-time favourite SidNaaz now seemed to fade away as ShehRaj started trending on social media, currently in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Balraj Syal is one of those suitors who is gaining popularity for his jocular nature, till now actor-comedian Balraj seemed to develop good bond with Shehnaaz Gill, as Gill herself said, she can build the same bond as she had with Sidharth Shukla, even Syal in return stated that if they would be together then will one of the costliest Jodi of the industry.

Currently, social media is flooded with #ShehRaj, even ex-contestants Prince Narula and Helly Shah supported the hashtag, needless to say, as per the current scenario Balraj seemed to be the perfect suitor for Gill.

Earlier this week Jay Bhanushali also came in support of Balraj and tweeted that for him Syal is the best suitor for Shehnaaz Gill, and he likes his presence in the show. Talking about the today’s episode, Shehbaaz Gill also entered into the house and gave lessons on how to impress Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra, meanwhile, Shehnaaz got into a verbal spat with Mayank Agnihotri as he called her biased for not liking him.

Awww Mayank ko esa nahi kehna chahiye tha pure soul Sana se. #BalNaaz #Shehraaj — pari (@pari88380680) February 27, 2020

Iss masti se bhare mahaul ke baniye aap bhi guest. 😍🥳

Tune in tonight and watch #MujhseShaadiKaroge at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors. #ParasKiShaadi #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/6eG8H8Xt1w — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 27, 2020

