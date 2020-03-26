Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants did not get sufficient time with the fans and they were not able to impress the audience with their actual personality. But even in a month, all the contestants managed to Mark their presence among the audience. Also, there were several things happened in a short span of time that will not let the audience forget these people. But the most interesting journey belongs to wild card entry Anchal Khurana and Shivani Jha. In a recent interview, Shivani unveils her relations in the shoe.

Anchal has already a popular face and she managed to win Paras’s heart in a short time but Shivani also wins the audience heart. Shivani said that she really like Paras because of his confident behaviour, skills, and knowledge. He is a good friend and he always remains theirs for his friends. She said that she really adores the friendship of Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, she wanted someone who can exactly respect the relations.

Shivani Jha also speaks on the relationship of Ankita Shrivastav and Balraj Syal, she said that she has good bonding with both of them. Shivani is also sure about their friendship out there. She said that she will be a good friend with them after the show as well. Also, she said that she really like them together, they have pure bonding. For many such updates from the entertainment world and what your favourite stars are doing in quarantine stay tuned to NewsX. Stay safe! stay home!

