Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show ban: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra has landed in trouble for its controversial content. Reacting to a recent promo of the show, viewers have demanded a ban on the show. They have also expressed that the show is not for family audiences.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show ban: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar show has been subjected to criticism ever since the show has gone on air. From allegations on makers to pressurise Shehnaaz and Paras to get married on national television to controversial contestants and now its various tasks, the show has grabbed the limelight for all the negative reasons. After a recent task where contestants were seen pole dancing and getting muddy, the viewers have demanded a ban on the show.

Reacting to a promo shared by Colors Tv team, viewers have expressed that the content shown on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is not for family audiences and endorses vulgarity. Such content is also downgrading the reputation of the channel. Moreover, fans of Shehnaaz and Paras have demanded that they demand better projects than Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Some of Shehnaaz Gill’s fans have rather demanded a show featuring her alongside Sidharth Shukla. Demands of a SidNaaz show are being made ever since Bigg Boss 13 has gone off air.

#ColorsBanMSK I want to clarify one thing to all we are not trending this because of #SidNaaz not at all. We are doing it for naaz we don't want her to see in this shitty show where she always has to be concious and cnt be her self at all.

We cnt see the same sana so please — dipeshlenka@75 (@dipeshlenka751) February 24, 2020

Is this really a 13+ content? Same on u colors!

Sana doesn't deserves this shit at all😤😤#ColorsBanMSK — Queen_Sana🌸👸👑 (@Sanjana98264382) February 24, 2020

#ColorsBanMSK

Boycott this show as Sana should not be at this type of show , she shud be doing better projects — Shubham (@Shubham64158832) February 24, 2020

#ColorsBanMSK

Is this entertainment, really colors tv have lost it completely — Shubham (@Shubham64158832) February 24, 2020

What kind of vulgarity are u promoting aur yeh 13+ show hai waah splitsvilla aapko mubarak koi nai dekhra aur ab aage dekhega bhi nai #ColorsBanMSK — Neetu Gupta (@NeetuGu37805229) February 24, 2020

Dear @EndemolShineIND @viacom18 u r loosing your reputation for the MSK show..

You r promoting Vulgarity..

It's not a family Show.. #ColorsBanMSK — Sanjaya ❤SidHearts ❤ (@SanjayaSidHear1) February 24, 2020

Even the contestants in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge leave no stone unturned to mention SidNaaz time and again. The latest promo shared by Colors team shows Shehnaaz Gill getting miffed by contestants for bringing up Sidnaaz. She says that it is high time that the contestants focus on what they have entered the show for, i.e impressing them to win the show.

