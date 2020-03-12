Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla who has remained in the headlines in the last five months because of his commendable performance in Bigg Boss season 13. But now he has also been in headlines because of his connection with Shehnaaz Gill.

Mujhse Shaadi karoge. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together win many hearts and earned love from the audience because of their cute bonding and special friendship. Although in Bigg bOss season 13 Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also showed their friendship audience did not shower much love on them. But Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla received a lot of attention and love from the viewers.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have some different kind of bonding. inside the house, we have seen how comfortable they were with each other. But after getting out of the show Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill get a new show where they were supposed to choose their partner. But Shehnaaz Gill has constant towards her feeling for Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz confessed her love for Sidharth Shukla and said that she has something else for him and she realized that after coming out of the house. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla friend-zoned her and said that she is a kid and they have different bonding. He has no such feeling for her. When Sidharth Shukla has been asked that if he watches Shehnaaz Gill’s new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge or not.

The actor revealed that he is in touch with Shehnaaz Gill and she is the only person he is in conversation after getting out of the show. But he said that he does not follow her latest show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He did not tell about his current plans but yes the actor is busy with his own projects.

