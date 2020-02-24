Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidnaaz once again trended on social media, as fan demands for Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s swayamvaar instead of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where Paras Chhabra and Gill are finding their groom on national television. By looking at social media trends seem like Indian viewers are not liking the show much, as Sidharth’s factor is not present there.
However, time and again the makers of the show approached Sidharth and Rashami Desai, to appear in some special task and to help Gill and Chhabra for selecting the best suitor. Currently, in the show, contestants are trying hard to impress them by showcasing their talent. While some can be seen performing a sensuous dance while others were displaying their strength in the task.
Balraj Syal, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Sanjjana Gallarani, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet and Ankita Srivastava are the suitors who will be locked in a house, and on the everyday basis, they have to go through task. Since the beginning of the show, it garners a lot of controversies as Gill’s father is not liking her presence in the show, as he feels that it can hamper her image and popularity.
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge video:
Pyaar mein sahenge yeh contestants saare sitam😍
Dekhiye kya-kya karenge yeh #ShehnaazGill aur #ParasChhabra ko impress karne ke liye aaj raat 10:30 baje #MujhseShaadiKaroge par. #ParasKiShaadi #ShehnaazKiShaadi
Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/x1LCPMZc5m
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 24, 2020
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge video:
#MujhseShaadiKaroge ke ghar par badha hai taapmaan😍#ParasChhabra aur #ShehnaazGill ka dil jeetne ke liye contestants ne kiya khul kar dance ❤
Dekhiye inhe aaj raat 10:30 baje, sirf #Colors par.#ParasKiShaadi #ShehnaazKiShaadi
Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/4AoT16r3Jd
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 24, 2020
