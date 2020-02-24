Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Angry fans demands SidNaaz swayamvaar rather than Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's. Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet, Ankita Srivastava, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, and Sanjjana Gallarani are the suitors and soon some wild card entries will enter in the house.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidnaaz once again trended on social media, as fan demands for Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s swayamvaar instead of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where Paras Chhabra and Gill are finding their groom on national television. By looking at social media trends seem like Indian viewers are not liking the show much, as Sidharth’s factor is not present there.

However, time and again the makers of the show approached Sidharth and Rashami Desai, to appear in some special task and to help Gill and Chhabra for selecting the best suitor. Currently, in the show, contestants are trying hard to impress them by showcasing their talent. While some can be seen performing a sensuous dance while others were displaying their strength in the task.

Balraj Syal, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Sanjjana Gallarani, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet and Ankita Srivastava are the suitors who will be locked in a house, and on the everyday basis, they have to go through task. Since the beginning of the show, it garners a lot of controversies as Gill’s father is not liking her presence in the show, as he feels that it can hamper her image and popularity.

