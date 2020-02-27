Mujhse Shaadi Karoge spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Mayur Verma and Jasleen Matharu will be seen confessing their feelings for each other. The duo entered the show to impress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has emerged as one of the most controversial shows of Indian Television after reality shows like Bigg Boss, MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies. Drawing inspiration from all these shows and more, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has managed to grab the audience’s attention and get invested in the lives of the contestants, who are out there to woo Paras and Shehnaaz.

Amid the heightened drama, it is Mayur Verma and Jasleen Matharu who have found love in each other rather than Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. While the duo has attracted the attention of other contestants and audiences with their growing proximity, they will now be seen admitting their feelings for each other in front of everyone, including Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill.

It so happens that when Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz asks Mayur who will he choose between Shehnaaz and Jasleen as his priority, Mayur takes Jasleen’s name. When Jasleen is posed the same question, she says Mayur is her priority since they clicked and formed a bond right after they met inside the house.

In the upcoming episode, we will also see Shehnaaz Gill and Mayank Agnihotri at two warring ends once again after the latter accuses her of being biased. This agitates Shehnaaz Gill, who tells him to get lost and behave properly till the time he is here. The contestants who are in the running to win Shehnaaz Gill’s heart include Balraj Syal, Rohanpreet Singh, Mayur Verma, Mayank Agnihotri and Indeep Bakshi. Meanwhile, the contestants who are in the running to impress Paras Chhabra include Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastava, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanna Galrani and Navdeesh Kaur.

