Mujhse Shaadi Karoge spoiler alert: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is all set to reportedly wrap up this week. Reports say that Paras Chhabra and Aanchal Khurana won the show while Ankita Shrivastava and Balraj Syal exited as a couple.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge spoiler alert: The Coronavirus outbreak in India has also impacted the runtime of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Initially planned as a show that was supposed to air for 3 months, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was cut down to March 27. However, if the latest reports are to believed, the last episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will be aired on Thursday, i.e March 19. To contain the spread of the virus, all the contestants have been sent back home after calling it a wrap before the designated date.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Paras Chhabra has won the show with Aanchal Khurana. Since the duo knew each other for quite sometime, they bonded instantly on the sets. Aanchal had entered Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a wild card contestant but managed to carve a space for herself in Paras’s heart in no time. In one of the recent episodes, Paras also took a stand for Aanchal when she spoke against Ankita and threatened to leave the show.

Speculations are also rife that along with Paras Chhabra and Aanchal Khurana, Balraj Syal and Ankita Shrivastava also exited the show as a couple. In a conversation with Heena Panchal, Ankita recently admitted that she has developed a soft corner for Balraj. Henceforth, it doesn’t come a shocker that the duo exited the show as a couple.

Speaking about Shehnaaz Gill, the Punjabi actress made it evident that she is in love with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and would be able to form a similar connection with anybody else.

