Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: In the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz Gill brother Shehbaaz Gill can be seen giving entertainment yet impressive tactic class to the contestants, watch the latest video

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Bigg Boss 13, this brother-sister duo once again added entertainment to the show, yes! In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Gill can be seen giving laughter class to the contestant where he explains all the tactics to impress Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra.

In the latest promo, Shehbaaz came as fresh air in the house, where he makes all the contestant laugh, amidst, Mayank Agnihotri and Shehnaaz can be seen getting into a verbal spat where Agnihotri found Gill to be biased against the contestant, where Gill in counter answer said, if she would be biased she hadn’t saved him and told him to get lost from the show.

Talking about the show, Paras can be seen building a bond with Ankita Shrivastava, however, show makers have different plan to add a twist in this, reportedly, Chhabra’s ex-flame Akansha Puri have had been approached for the show, and she might appear in it as a wild card entry.

While Gill’s prince charming BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla once again will enter into the house with Rashami Desai. Reports said, for the special task they are being invited to it, but won’t live for a long time in the show.

#MayankAgnihotri aur #ShehnaazGill ke beech hui ek intense argument 😱

#MayankAgnihotri aur #ShehnaazGill ke beech hui ek intense argument

