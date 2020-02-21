Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Bigg Boss 13, Indian viewers got another entertainment dose in the form of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Today in the task Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill took a touch me the task, watch video

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Lights, camera, action! Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to move into a second phase, where the duo would be blindfolded and by touch, they have to recognize the contestant, however, as we all know when Shehnaaz is there then laughter ka tadka has to be in the show.

In the latest video, Shehnaaz suitors were tied up on a board with all the props, and Punjab’s Katrina Kaif have to recognize them, however, she failed to recognize but didn’t fail to entertain, during touch me the task, Shehnaaz mistaken to recognize Indeep and called him Balraj, and on Indeeps turn she called him tharki, the whole house burst into laughter, even host, Manish Paul too.

Talking about the show, likewise Bigg Boss13, the show is giving a high dose of entertainment to its viewers, it will on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday. Currently, makers of the show are leaving no chance to create hype among the viewers, as on day basis they are dropping eye-catchy promos. After Bigg Boss 13, the Colors team haven’t demolished the BB house set and utilised it for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge video:

