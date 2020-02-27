Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Likewise Shehaaz Gill, Shehabaaz Gill is also hitting the headlines for his entertainment classes, where he can be seen giving lessons to the contestants on how to impress Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra. Watch the latest video here

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Gill entry is no less than a dramatic one for sure, as he took his entertainment quotient a notch higher through his class, where he can be seen giving lessons to the contestants on how to impress Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra.

Amidst, Malaika Arora look-alike Heena Panchal called him a cute teacher as his way of taking the class was no less than a stress buster in the house. Shehbaaz in a jocular way asked her why he is cute, to which Heena replied, he always talks upon love and spread love in the house.

Meanwhile, during the class, Shehnaaz got into a verbal spat with Mayank Agnihotri, as he called her biased, to which Gill said, get lost from the show. Needless to say, Indian viewers will get to watch high octane drama today.

The show on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday, while repeat telecast will be at 2: 30 pm. Reportedly Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai might enter into the show for a special task, while Paras’ ex-girlfriend Ankansha Puri can also enter as a wild card entry.

Talking about the show concept, Shehnaaz and Paras will search their better half on national television, which some are liking and some are not.

