Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s Swayamvar is an eye-grabbing dramatic show, where the two will perform their Swayamvar on national television. Before that contestants have had to go through various tasks to impress Gill and Chhabra. In the latest promo, suitors are trying hard to impress them by displaying their skills. Where some are showcasing their ability in strength tasks while girls were impressing Paras with their sensuous dance. All and all its a must-watch episode.
Reports said, that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, might re-enter in the house for a special task. Earlier also they came in to support Shehnaaz for choosing the right man for her life. On the other hand, makers of the show are approaching Paras’ ex-flame, Akansha Puri, which definitely be a big shock to him, as after entering in the show, the actor can be seen passing negative comments related to her, and even blocked her from WhatsApp, reports said.
Since day 1, the show is garnering controversies for its concept and contestants too, as Shehnaaz’s father was against for her Swayamvar on national television which might hamper her popularity. Even, Rakhi Sawant’s name was taken in the controversy, as Gill’s father believes that her image might build like Rakhi.
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo:
Pyaar mein sahenge yeh contestants saare sitam😍
Dekhiye kya-kya karenge yeh #ShehnaazGill aur #ParasChhabra ko impress karne ke liye aaj raat 10:30 baje #MujhseShaadiKaroge par. #ParasKiShaadi #ShehnaazKiShaadi
Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/x1LCPMZc5m
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 24, 2020
