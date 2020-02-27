Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jasleen Matharu slowly and gradually developing feelings for Mayur Verma as in Shahbaaz Ki Class she can be seen stating her bonding with him and said, she will choose Verma over Paras Chhabra.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: In the upcoming episode, the Indian audience will get to watch Jasleen Matharu and Mayur Verma’s growing relationship as she chooses him over Paras Chhabra. In Shehbaaz Gill Ki Class, he asked that whom you chose as a partner to which she took Verma’s name.

Meanwhile, in today’s episode, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz will give lessons on how impress Gill and Chhabra in the show, where Heena Panchal called Shehbaaz cute teacher while Jasleen expressed her feeling for Verma.

Needless to say, today’s episode will make laugh out loud as this brother-sister duo always has had been loved by all, even in Bigg Boss 13 they can be seen adding fun in the house. Talking about the show timings, it on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday. No doubt the show has a unique concept as Shehnaaz and Paras will find their better half on national television, though the show also garnered negative publicity as SidNaaz fans demanded their sawayamvar rather than with Paras.

Even Gill’s father didn’t like her entry as he believed that it can hamper her image, and fans won’t love her on this show, however, the show is going positive publicity as viewers got another dose of entertainment in the form of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

