Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wild card entries, Paras Chhabara, Shehnaz Gill show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge new wild card contestants Aanchal Khurana, Shivani Jha, Shehzada, Tehraan Bakshi: To make Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's show more interesting, channel sents in wild card entries Aanchal Khurana, Shivani Jha, Shehzada and Tehraan Bakshi. Watch here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wild card entries: After a month full of drama, arguments and fights finally, the makers have planned a new twist in the match-making show by bringing in the wild-card entries. As per the recently released promo, the channel has sent in four wild-card entries which takes an entry inside the house during the Holi party. While Paras Chhabra gets astonished after watching glamour walk in the show, Shehnaaz Gill looked confused.

In the promo, two female contestants Aanchal Khurana and Shivani Jha have taken an entry as Paras Chhabra’s suitors, meanwhile, Shehzada and Tehraan Bakshi will also be seen contesting for Shehnaaz Gill. This will not be wrong to say that these entries are not less than a Holi surprise as all of them are seen enjoying celebrating with dry colors and flowers.

Talking in detail about the contestants, Aanchal Khurana is the winner of MTV Roadies season 8 and has also appeared in various TV shows like Santoshi Maa, Zindagi Ki Mehek. Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 11 March 2020 preview: Prachi tries to convince Pragya to attend Holi party at Ranbir’s residence

.@shehnazshines ka badla hua attitude might make things difficult for the dudes that have entered the house of #MujhseShaadiKaroge. Watch tonight's upcoming fun at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors. #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/YUTsP7ShBe — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 11, 2020

Further, Shivani Jha is a model and a dancer and has also appeared in various music videos and songs. Talking about Shehnaaz Gill suitors Shehzada is an actor and singer and is also a known TikTok celebrity.

This will not be wrong to say that the makers are trying hard to make the show more exciting by introducing new twists and turns in the script. From his guest entries to wild cards, day by day the show is no doubt becoming more entertaining.

Also Read: Online TRP report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leading, The Kapil Sharma show makes a surprise entry in top 10 shows

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App