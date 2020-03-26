Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana has revealed that Paras Chhabra has unfollowed her on Instagram. She further hinted that the actor might be dating Mahira Sharma.

Colors’s swayamvar show of Bigg Boss 13’s popular contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill might be over but the controversies are certainly not. Just within days of the show’s wrap up, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana has made some shocking claims against the show and Paras Chhabra in her latest interview with a news portal.

Calling Mujhse Shaadi Karoge a wrong decision of the makers, Aanchal Khurana said that there were two strong connections in Bigg Boss 13, i.e Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. They picked one person each out of the two pairs and decided to make a show on them. She feels that the viewers might have wanted to see them together. She knows what is happening in Paras Chhabra’s life. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is attracted towards Sidharth Shukla. Moreover, everyone knew that they would not get married on the show.

When asked if they see a future with each other after winning Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Aanchal Khurana responded that she doesn’t see a future with Paras Chhabra. They did not get enough time to know each other. In fact, they ended up friendzoning each other.

Furthermore, Aanchal Khurana revealed that Paras Chhabra has unfollowed her on Instagram. Expressing her shock over the same, she said that they had a telephonic conversation for half n hour before he un-followed her. Mahira Sharma’s disapproval of their friendship might have led to Paras’s this decision. Aanchal also said when two individuals are in a relationship; they tend to get possessive about each other. Even though Paras and Mahira have not admitted it, it is quite evident that they are more than friends.

