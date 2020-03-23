Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gills swaymvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has ended very unexpectedly due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the only contestant who has emerged as the winner is Aanchal Khurana. Recently, the winner revealed some ugly secrets about Shehnaaz Gill during the show. While giving an interview, Aanchal Khurana revealed that she was never a part of any argument with Shehnaaz Gill and the Bigg Boss 13 contestant unnecessarily became a part of her conversation with Ankita and Paras.

She revealed that Shehbaz and Shehnaaz had a special connection with Ankita but unfortunately Paras was not fond of her. She revealed that Shehnaaz had simply no connection with anyone boy inside the house as she was only after Sidharth. Talking about the character story, she said that Shehnaaz Gill took the entire argument in the wrong direction by simply quoting that Aanchal is raising finger on another’s girl’s character.

Later, Aanchal also revealed that during the show, Shehnaaz Gill also asked how many girls are virgin? Aanchal revealed that even Shehnaaz Gill was indulged in character assassination of the other girls apart from taking the side of Ankita Shrivastava.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s mother has no masla with her son and Mahira Sharma’s friendship, see photo

Not just this, Aanchal Khurana was also seen getting emotional when Vikas Gupta entered the house. There were also reports that immediately after taking an exit from the show, Aanchal Khurana was admitted to the hospital due to stomach infection and Paras Chhabra was also in regular contact with her to take updates about her heath conditions. Though the show has now ended, the controversies around it still doesn’t seem to end anytime soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App