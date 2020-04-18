Shehnaaz Gill and Parad Chhabra have been seen creating a love angle since the day they have joined the season. They have been sharing a love and hate relationship for a long time but they did not do well as Mahira and Paras' friendship was not acceptable by her.

Shenaaz Gill presenting some adorable bond. Shenaaz and Paras Chabra who have been seen sharing a beautiful bond in the Bigg Boss 13 have gone apart in the same show. But in their another show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge they have clearly shown their hatred for each other. Shahnaz Gill did not like the way Paras was playing with the girl’s heart and in a recent interview, she said that she does not like him at all and he is definitely not trustworthy. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras have parted and that is the reason why Shehnaaz Gill does not support him.

Paras Chhabra has been stayed in the limelight because of his on and off relationship with Aakansha Puri. She has also claimed that Paras Chhabra did not end the relationship and he has changed his mindset after going to Bigg Boss house. After that, many criticized Paras Chhabra and now Shehnaaz Gill also doubted his loyalty.

