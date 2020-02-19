Mujhse Shaadi Karogi: After Bigg Boss 13, BB makers won’t spare you from daily entertainment dose, as they brought up a new show, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where BB 13 finalist, Paras Chhabra, and Shehnaaz Gill will search their bride and groom on national television. The first episode was on aired on February 18, and till now the promos are making rounds on the internet.
In the latest promo, a 24-year-old desi girl entered into the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi show and tries hard to impress Paras, in the video, she is seen serving food and even makes buttermilk for him. All and all the show is on the same BB track adding all the necessary elements to the show.
Talking about Shehnaaz suitors- Popular comedian Balraj Syal, Rohanpreet Singh and Paragladining man- Vipin Sahu entered into the house, while Paras brides are- Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, and Sanjjanna. The show will on air from Monday to Friday exactly 10: 30 pm, with that Indian audience, will get there daily dose of entertainment.
Amidst, BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai marked their presence in the show and helping Shehnaaz to find a perfect groom, where Sidharth said the one who can handle her can marry her. however, one question arises in my mind, does it really needed, there are a lot many ways to entertain the Indian audience without giving heavy dose of irritating shows.
