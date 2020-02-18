Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 17th February 2020 written update, Day 1, Episode 1: Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill met their chosen partners, they will shortlist the top 5 among all. Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are not here for each other they both are going to choose their partners among the contestants.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 17th February 2020 written update, Day 1, Episode 1: The show begins with the entry of host Manish Paul where he introduced the show and informed the audience about the Swayamvar of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra in an interesting manner. After that Shehnaaz Gill entered with a beautiful performance on the song Mai Ghani Bawari Ho Gayi. Then Manish introduced her with the first contestant who was the participant of Rising Star. Shehnaz and he were friends already, he sang a song to impress her. Sana called her brother Shehbaaz to select the first contestant.

After that, Manish Paul called the second contestant for Shehnaz Gill, he was the same guy whose video went viral on social media, who asked the paraglider to land him safely. Unfortunately, Shehnaaz Gill did not like him and rejected him. Then comedian Paritosh entered as an ex-boyfriend of Shehnaaz Gill, he tried to prove that he was his ex, just for humour, Manish Paul forced him to get out in a funny manner.

After that, Paras Chhabra took entry on song Munda Kukad Kamal Da, the first contestant for paras Chhabra was a successful South Indian actress Sanjana who has worked in 40 films. Paras shortlisted her after having a sizzling paper dance. Then another contestant entered to impress Shehnaaz Gill, he is a Punjabi standup comedian. He showed his confidence to Shehnaaz as he put garland in Sana’s neck. Shehnaaz liked her confidence and shortlisted him.

Then Paras choose another girl who bombarded questions on him, she asked her about Paras’s relationship with Akansha Puri. Paras said he might have not come if there would be something out. Paras liked the confidence and the way she was talking. In a promo, it was shown that Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will come to support Shehnaz and Paras and will choose partners for them.

