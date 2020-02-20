Mujhse Shadi Karoge: Mujhse Shadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill is all set for her Swayamvar, goes on a speed date with Balraj Syal, Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi; the show will on air on 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, watch the video.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi: After Bigg Boss 13, the Colors team is all set to entertain you with yet another show, title Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where BB 13 finalist Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will perform their Swayaamar on national television. In the latest video, Shehnaaz can be seen going on for a speed date with her suitors, Balraj Syal, Rohanpreet Singh, and Indeep Bakshi.

In the video, Balraj, Rohanpreet, Indeep tries hard to impress Punjab’s Katrina Kaif by completing her demands, the diva also recalled her bond with Sidharth Shukla and said that she can gel up nicely with Balraj just like she had with Sidharth. Talking about the show, it will on air at 10: 30pm from Monday to Friday. Till now the show is gaining massive popularity as BB fans got another replacement of entertainment.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai also appeared in the show, will help Shehnaaz to find her better half, where Sidharth suggested all the suitors that, the one who can handle her is a perfect match for her. All and all entertainment dose to be continued in the form of this Swayamvar.

Watch video Mujhse Shaadi Karogi:

Recently, another desi girl entered into the show to impress Paras, where she prepared bitter milk and served food to him, host Manish Paul asked him whether he would like to go for a date with her or not, to which Paras said ‘Yes’

Speed dating mein kari #ParasChhabra ne contestants ke saath pyaar bhari baatein 😁 💘

Who's going to be that lucky girl to win his heart? 😍

Dekhiye #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein aaj raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #ParasKiShaadi.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/FyYveHlGJY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 20, 2020

